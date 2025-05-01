Finding the Margin of Error In Exercises 33 and 34, use the confidence interval to find the estimated margin of error. Then find the sample mean. Book Prices A store manager reports a confidence interval of (244.07, 280.97) when estimating the mean price (in dollars) for the population of textbooks.
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
In Exercise 35, would it be unusual for the population mean to be over $1500? Explain.
In Exercise 37, does it seem likely that the population mean could be greater than $70? Explain.
When all other quantities remain the same, how does the indicated change affect the width of a confidence interval? Explain.
a. Increase in the level of confidence
When all other quantities remain the same, how does the indicated change affect the width of a confidence interval? Explain.
b. Increase in the sample size
When all other quantities remain the same, how does the indicated change affect the width of a confidence interval? Explain.
c. Increase in the population standard deviation
Determining a Minimum Sample Size Determine the minimum sample size required when you want to be 99% confident that the sample mean is within two units of the population mean and σ = 1.4. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Paint Can Volumes A paint manufacturer uses a machine to fill gallon cans with paint (see figure). The manufacturer wants to estimate the mean volume of paint the machine is putting in the cans within 0.5 ounce. Assume the population of volumes is normally distributed.
a. Determine the minimum sample size required to construct a 90% confidence interval for the population mean. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.75 ounce.
[APPLET] The winning times (in hours) for a sample of 20 randomly selected Boston Marathon Women’s Open Division champions from 1980 to 2019 are shown in the table at the left. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.068 hour. (Source: Boston Athletic Association)
a. Find the point estimate of the population mean.
[APPLET] The winning times (in hours) for a sample of 20 randomly selected Boston Marathon Women’s Open Division champions from 1980 to 2019 are shown in the table at the left. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.068 hour. (Source: Boston Athletic Association)
b. Find the margin of error for a 95% confidence level.
[APPLET] The winning times (in hours) for a sample of 20 randomly selected Boston Marathon Women’s Open Division champions from 1980 to 2019 are shown in the table at the left. Assume the population standard deviation is 0.068 hour. (Source: Boston Athletic Association)
d. Does it seem likely that the population mean could be greater than 2.52 hours? Explain.
You wish to estimate the mean winning time for Boston Marathon Women's Open Division champions. The estimate must be within 2 minutes of the population mean. Determine the minimum sample size required to construct a 99% confidence interval for the population mean. Use the population standard deviation from Exercise 1.
The data set represents the amounts of time (in minutes) spent checking email for a random sample of employees at a company.
c. Repeat part (b), assuming σ = 3.5 minutes. Compare the results.
In a random sample of 12 senior-level civil engineers, the mean annual earnings were $133,326 and the standard deviation was $36,729. Assume the annual earnings are normally distributed and construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean annual earnings for senior-level civil engineers. Interpret the results. (Adapted from Salary.com)
You research the salaries of senior-level civil engineers and find that the population mean is $131,935. In Exercise 4, does the t-value fall between -t0.95 and t0.95?