Gas prices are getting more and more expensive. The average gas price, from a random sample of 100 gas stations, was $3.50. It is assumed that gas prices have a standard deviation of $0.04. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the true mean gas price in the United States.
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Books get more and more expensive every semester, but the distribution of their prices is always normal. 25 randomly selected students in your school spent, on average $500 with a standard deviation of $50. Construct a 98% confidence interval for the true spending on books.
You want to purchase one of the new Altima. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000. Assume a population standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
Find the critical value for an 80% confidence interval given a sample size of 51.
Find the critical value for a 95% confidence interval given a sample size of 6.
For which of the following scenarios can you NOT create a confidence interval using the standard normal or t-distribution?
You ask 16 people in your Statistics class what their grade is. The data appears to be distributed normally. You find a sample mean and sample standard deviation of 60 and 24, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the population mean class grade.
You want to take a trip to Paris. You randomly select 225 flights to Europe and find a mean and sample standard deviation of $1500 and $900, respectively. Construct and interpret a 95% confidence interval for the true mean price for a trip to Paris.
You want to purchase one of the new Altima. You randomly select 400 dealerships across the United States and find a mean of $25,000 and sample standard deviation of $2500. Construct and interpret a 94% confidence interval for the true mean price for the new Nissan Altima.
Ages of Prisoners The accompanying frequency distribution summarizes sample data consisting of ages of randomly selected inmates in federal prisons (based on data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons). Use the data to construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the mean age of all inmates in federal prisons.
Finite Population Correction Factor If a simple random sample of size n is selected without replacement from a finite population of size (n>0.05N), and the sample size is more than 5% of the population size , better results can be obtained by using the finite population correction factor, which involves multiplying the margin of error E by [Image]. Refer to the weights of the M&M candies in Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.
b. Use only the red M&Ms and treat that sample as a simple random sample selected from the population of the 345 M&Ms listed in the data set. Find the 95% confidence interval estimate of the mean weight of all 345 M&Ms. Compare the result to the actual mean of the population of all 345 M&Ms.
Red Blood Cell Count Here is a 95% confidence interval estimate of obtained by using the red blood cell counts of adult females listed in Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B:
[Image].
Identify the corresponding confidence interval estimate of and include the appropriate units.
Use the given information to find the number of degrees of freedom, the critical values X2L and X2R, and the confidence interval estimate of σ. It is reasonable to assume that a simple random sample has been selected from a population with a normal distribution:
Nicotine in Menthol Cigarettes 95% confidence; n = 25, s = 0.24 mg
use the given information to find the number of degrees of freedom, the critical values X2L and X2R, and the confidence interval estimate of σ. It is reasonable to assume that a simple random sample has been selected from a population with a normal distribution:
Heights of Men 99% confidence; n=153, s=7.10 cm.
Body Temperature Data Set 5 "Body Temperatures" in Appendix B includes a sample of 106 body temperatures having a mean of and a standard deviation of 0.62F (for day 2 at 12 AM). Construct a 95% confidence interval estimate of the standard deviation of the body temperatures for the entire population.