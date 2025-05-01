Finite Population Correction Factor If a simple random sample of size n is selected without replacement from a finite population of size (n>0.05N), and the sample size is more than 5% of the population size , better results can be obtained by using the finite population correction factor, which involves multiplying the margin of error E by [Image]. Refer to the weights of the M&M candies in Data Set 38 “Candies” in Appendix B.





b. Use only the red M&Ms and treat that sample as a simple random sample selected from the population of the 345 M&Ms listed in the data set. Find the 95% confidence interval estimate of the mean weight of all 345 M&Ms. Compare the result to the actual mean of the population of all 345 M&Ms.



