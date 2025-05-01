Finite Population Correction Factor In Exercises 57 and 58, use the information below.

In this section, you studied the construction of a confidence interval to estimate a population mean. In each case, the underlying assumption was that the sample size n was small in comparison to the population size N. When n ≥ 0.05N however, the formula that determines the standard error of the mean needs to be adjusted, as shown below.

[IMAGE]

Recall from the Section 5.4 exercises that the expression sqrt[(N-n)/(n-1)] is called a finite population correction factor. The margin of error is

[IMAGE]

Use the finite population correction factor to construct each confidence interval for the population mean.

c. c = 0.95, xbar = 40.3, σ = 0.5, N = 300, n = 68.