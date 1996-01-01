- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Angles in Standard Position: Videos & Practice Problems
Angles in Standard Position Practice Problems
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
71° 30'
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
134° 45'
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
-63° 26'
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
79° 38' 10"
Convert the following angle to decimal degrees. Round the answer to three decimal places, when necessary.
221° 23' 51"
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
162.245°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
-48.795°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
73.0926°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
158.2441°
Convert the following angle to degrees, minutes, and seconds. Round the answer to the nearest second, when necessary.
138.7317°
Determine the least positive angle that is coterminal with the given angle.
46° 50'
Which of the following set of positive and negative angles is coterminal with 0°?
a) 360° and -360°
b) 180° and -360°
c) 360° and -180°
d) 720° and -180°
Write the general expression which can find all the coterminal angles with the given angle.
-68°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
152°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
-44°
Plot the given angle in the standard position and represent the rotations using an arrow. State the quadrant of the angle. Also, find a positive and a negative coterminal angle with the given angle.
-270°
A pottery wheel makes 40 revolutions per min. Find out the number of revolutions it makes in a second.
Find out the number of rotations a wind turbine blade makes in 2 hours if it rotates through 55° in 1 min.
While surveying land, the whole circle bearing of a ranging rod was taken by two observers. The first observer reports the WCB as 35.75°, and the second observer reports the WCB as 35°40'. Find the difference between these bearings. Report the answer in the nearest hundredth of a degree and nearest minute.