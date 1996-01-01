- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
1. Measuring Angles
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
3. Unit Circle
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
7. Non-Right Triangles
8. Vectors
9. Polar Equations
10. Parametric Equations
11. Graphing Complex Numbers
Angles in Standard Position: Videos & Practice Problems
Angles in Standard Position Practice Problems
Determine an angle θ (where 0< θ < 2π) that is coterminal with the following angle.
(17π)/4
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
sin 12°
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
tan 88.1°
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
csc 87°
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
cos (2π/7)
Determine the value of the trigonometric function by using a calculator. Express the answer in four decimal places:
cot (3π/11)
Determine the value of the acute angle α by using a calculator. Round the answer to the nearest degree.
sin α = 0.5398
Determine the value of the acute angle α by using a calculator. Round the answer to the nearest degree.
tan α = 1.9030
Determine the value of the acute angle α (in radians) by using a calculator. Express the answer in three decimal places.
cos α = 0.2943
Determine the value of the acute angle α (in radians) by using a calculator. Express the answer in three decimal places.
tan α = 0.9263
Determine two possible solutions for θ, where 0 ≤ θ < 2π, that fulfill the provided equation.
tan θ = (√3)/3
Determine two possible solutions for θ, where 0 ≤ θ < 2π, that fulfill the provided equation.
tan θ = -√3/3
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
61°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
8°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
87°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
16° 31'
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
48° 30' 52''
Solve for the degree measure of the following supplementary angles.
A: 13x - 2
B: 5x - 16
The hands of the clock form two angles. Determine the smaller angle formed at the following time:
5:25
The hands of the clock form two angles. Determine the smaller angle formed at the following time:
10:35