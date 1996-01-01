- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Complementary and Supplementary Angles: Videos & Practice Problems
Complementary and Supplementary Angles Practice Problems
Utilize the provided measurements in the following diagram to solve the following problem.
A telescope is positioned on top of a mountain with its lens located at point P. Pa represents the distance from the lens to the photographic plate ab, while uv represents the length of a river flowing through a straight path in the valley. Determine the length of the river.
For the following pair of similar triangles, determine the degree measure of all the unknown angles.
For the following pair of similar triangles, determine the value of all the unknown side lengths.
In the given figure, the lines P and Q are parallel. Find the angles denoted by the numerals.
In the given figure, the lines P and Q are parallel. Find the angles denoted by the numerals.
Identify the corresponding angles and sides in the pair of similar triangles.
(PQ is parallel to ST)
Identify the corresponding angles and sides in the pair of similar triangles.
(MN is parallel to PQ)
Given that the lines P and Q are parallel, find the measure of the indicated angles.
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
20°
For the following angle, solve for the degree measure of its complement and supplement.
49°
Solve for the degree measure of the following supplementary angles.
A: 13x + 2
B: 5x + 16