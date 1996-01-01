- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Complementary and Supplementary Angles: Videos & Practice Problems
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = 8 cos 4π t
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 8 cos [(π/4)t]
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = 1/6 sin 3t
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in meters and the unit of t is in minutes. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
h = - 6 sin [(5π/4)t]
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = 5 cos(2πx + π/4)
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of h is in feet and the unit of x is in hours. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, the period, and the phase shift.
h = - 1/3 sin(πx/2 - π/6)
The following equation describes the periodic motion of a particle, for which the unit of s is in inches and the unit of x is in seconds. Solve for the amplitude, the frequency, and the period.
s = 48 cos (πx/8)
A bungee jumper is preparing to jump off a bridge. The bungee cord is attached to a platform above the jumper and has been stretched and coiled. When the jumper jumps off the platform, they are propelled downwards by gravity. Write an equation for the distance of the jumper from the platform after t seconds.
Initial distance from the position at rest = 0
Amplitude = 1/6 centimeters
Period = 12 seconds
Determine the measure of the missing angle of the triangle.
21° 38' 17" , 87° 19' 21"
For the following triangle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, or an obtuse triangle. Also, categorize if it is an equilateral, an isosceles, or a scalene triangle.
For the following triangle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, or an obtuse triangle. Also, categorize if it is an equilateral, an isosceles, or a scalene triangle.
For the following triangle, categorize if it is an acute, a right, or an obtuse triangle. Also, categorize if it is an equilateral, an isosceles, or a scalene triangle.
At any instance, the shadow of pole A is 80 m long while the shadow of pole B is 160 m long. Find the height of the pole B if the height of the pole A is 15 m.
One afternoon, a lamp post 14 m tall casts a shadow that measures 25 m. At around the same time, a neighboring utility pole casts a shadow that is 41 m long. Determine the height of the utility pole to the nearest meter.
The length of a colossal squid's mantle is measured to be 6 4/5 ft long. When it swims, its body length (including its tentacles) is found to be 42 1/2 ft long. In the local research facility, a rigid replica of the squid in movement is made. If the replica's mantle measures 3 ft long, determine the length of its entire body.
For the following figure of two similar triangles, solve for h, to two decimal places if necessary.
From the top of a lighthouse standing 249 ft above sea level, water is shot at an angle downwards and travels 338 ft until it reaches the ground, ignoring air resistance. Determine how far the water travels for a 271-ft lighthouse at the exact same moment and location.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.
In the following figure, solve for the value of the indicated angles in degree measure.