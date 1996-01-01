- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Reference Angles: Videos & Practice Problems
Reference Angles Practice Problems
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cos 5π/3
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cot (-240°)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
csc -5π/6
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sin(- π/6)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sin 20π/3
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cos -41π/6
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
tan 240°
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
sec (19π/3)
Determine the exact value of the following expression without the help of the calculator.
cot (-7π/3)
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
315°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
870°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
840°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
1290°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-420°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-480°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-2010°
List the six trigonometric function values of the following angle. Provide exact values. When necessary, rationalize the denominator.
-2295°
Find out if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, state the reason.
sin(15° + 75°) = sin 15° + sin 75°
Find out if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, state the reason.
sin 120° = 2sin60°cos60°
Find out if the given statement is true or false. If the statement is false, state the reason.
1 +cot2 (30°) = csc2 (30°)
Determine all possible values of θ in the interval [0°, 360°), which have the same value as the given function value.
sin θ = (√3)/2