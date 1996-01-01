- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions Practice Problems
Write an equation that represents the graph shown. The equation should be in simplest form ( and phase shift is not included).
Find the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift for the following trigonometric function.
y = tan 7x
Write an equation that represents the graph shown. The equation should be in simplest form ( and phase shift is not included).
Write an equation that represents the graph shown. The equation should be in simplest form ( and phase shift is not included).
Find the amplitude, period, vertical translation, and phase shift for the following trigonometric function.
y = cot (x/4 - 5π/8)
Write the function having the following properties.
Increasing on the interval (-π/2, π/2) and having a period equal to π.
Find the amplitude, period, and phase shift of the trigonometric function.
y = -14 sin (7x - 5)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = (1/2) csc (4x - π/12)
Determine the amplitude, period, phase shift, and vertical translation of the given trigonometric function.
y = 2 sec (πx/2 - 4π)
Write the general equation of the asymptotes of the graph of the function given below.
Find the next positive x-intercept of the function given below given that the least positive x-intercept is (0.33, 0). Round your answer to the nearest hundredth
y = -5 - cot(x - π/6)