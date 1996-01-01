Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra(0)
- 1. Measuring Angles(0)
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles(0)
- 3. Unit Circle(0)
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations(0)
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations(0)
- 7. Non-Right Triangles(0)
- 8. Vectors(0)
- 9. Polar Equations(0)
- 10. Parametric Equations(0)
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers(0)
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Double Angle Identities
Double Angle Identities: Videos & Practice Problems
Double Angle Identities Practice Problems
48 problems
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the following expression by writing it as the cosine of a double angle.
cos² 67.5° - sin² 67.5°
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use a product-to-sum formula to write the following expression as a sum or difference:
(sin 22x)(sin 18x)
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use a product-to-sum formula to write the following expression as a sum or difference:
(sin 15x)(cos 9x)
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use a sum-to-product formula to write the following expression as a product:
sin 36x - sin 38x
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the exact value of the trigonometric function using the provided figure.
2sin (β/2)cos (β/2)
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the value of the trigonometric expression:
(2 tan (7π/12))/(1 - tan2 (7π/12))
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the values of sin θ and cos θ if cos 2θ = 7/24 and θ terminates in the third quadrant.