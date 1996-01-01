4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -13 + 8 cos x from the graph of y = 8 cos x?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the procedure for obtaining the graph of y = -13 + 8 cos x from the graph of y = 8 cos x?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Translate the graph of y = 8 cos x by 13 units downward.
B
Translate the graph of y = 8 cos x by 13 units to the left.
C
Reflect the graph of y = 8 cos x across the x-axis and stretch it vertically by a factor of 13.
D
Reflect the graph of y = 8 cos x across the x-axis and compress it vertically by a factor of 13.