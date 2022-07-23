To calculate the area of any triangle, the fundamental formula is given by:

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times \text{base} \times \text{height}\)

This formula applies universally, including for non-right triangles, as long as the height is known. However, in many cases, the height may not be directly provided. In such scenarios, the height can be determined using the sine of a known angle.

For example, consider a triangle where the base is known, but the height is not explicitly given. To find the height, you can use the sine function from trigonometry. If you have an angle \(A\) and the hypotenuse \(c\), the relationship can be expressed as:

\(\sin(A) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}} = \frac{h}{c}\)

Rearranging this gives:

\(h = c \times \sin(A)\)

In this case, the area can then be calculated by substituting the height back into the area formula:

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times b \times (c \times \sin(A))\)

Thus, the area can also be expressed as:

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times b \times c \times \sin(A)\)

It is important to note that this formula can be adapted based on the sides and angles of the triangle. The variations include:

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times BC \times \sin(A)\)

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times AC \times \sin(B)\)

Area = \(\frac{1}{2} \times AB \times \sin(C)\)

In each case, the angle corresponds to the third vertex of the triangle that is not part of the two sides being multiplied. This approach allows for the calculation of the area of non-right triangles using the relationships between their sides and angles.