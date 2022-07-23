When expanding logarithmic expressions, it's essential to utilize the properties of logarithms, which are closely related to the properties of exponents. Understanding these relationships allows for the effective manipulation of log expressions without the need to memorize numerous new rules.

One fundamental property is the product rule. This states that when you have a logarithm of a product, such as log b (m × n), you can separate it into the sum of two logarithms: log b (m) + log b (n). For example, log 2 (3x) can be expanded to log 2 (3) + log 2 (x).

Next is the quotient rule, which applies when dealing with division in logarithms. If you have log b (m/n), this can be expressed as the difference of two logarithms: log b (m) - log b (n). For instance, log 5 (5/y) becomes log 5 (5) - log 5 (y).

Lastly, the power rule states that when you have a logarithm of a power, such as log b (mn), you can bring the exponent in front of the logarithm: n × log b (m). For example, ln(72) can be rewritten as 2 × ln(7).

By applying these rules—product, quotient, and power—you can effectively expand logarithmic expressions, simplifying complex problems into manageable parts. This understanding not only aids in solving logarithmic equations but also reinforces the connection between logarithmic and exponential functions.