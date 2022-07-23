Trigonometric identities are essential tools in simplifying and solving trigonometric expressions. Among these identities, double angle identities are particularly useful, derived from the sum formulas for sine, cosine, and tangent when the same angle is used twice. Understanding these identities allows for more efficient problem-solving in trigonometry.

The double angle identity for sine states that:

\[\sin(2\theta) = 2 \sin(\theta) \cos(\theta)\]

For cosine, the double angle identity can be expressed in three forms:

\[\cos(2\theta) = \cos^2(\theta) - \sin^2(\theta)\]

Alternatively, using the Pythagorean identity, it can also be written as:

\[\cos(2\theta) = 2\cos^2(\theta) - 1\]

or

\[\cos(2\theta) = 1 - 2\sin^2(\theta)\]

For tangent, the double angle identity is given by:

\[\tan(2\theta) = \frac{2\tan(\theta)}{1 - \tan^2(\theta)}\]

These identities are particularly useful when the argument of a trigonometric function is expressed as twice an angle. For example, if you encounter an expression like \(\cos^2(\frac{\pi}{12}) - \sin^2(\frac{\pi}{12})\), you can recognize it as the cosine double angle identity, simplifying it to:

\[\cos\left(2 \cdot \frac{\pi}{12}\right) = \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right)\]

Knowing that \(\cos\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\) allows for quick evaluation.

When simplifying expressions, always look for parts of these identities. For instance, if you have \(\sin(15^\circ) \cos(15^\circ)\), you can identify it as part of the sine double angle identity. By manipulating the identity:

\[\sin(2\theta) = 2 \sin(\theta) \cos(\theta)\]

you can rewrite it as:

\[\frac{\sin(30^\circ)}{2}\]

Thus, recognizing and applying these identities can significantly streamline the process of simplifying trigonometric expressions.

As you continue to learn more identities, practice is key. The more familiar you become with these relationships, the easier it will be to identify when and how to apply them in various problems.