In the study of matrices, one important concept is the determinant, which is a scalar value that can be calculated from a square matrix. Understanding how to compute the determinant is essential, as it plays a crucial role in solving systems of equations and analyzing matrix properties.

For a 2x2 matrix, the determinant can be calculated using a straightforward formula. Given a matrix represented as:

\[ \begin{pmatrix} a & b \\ c & d \end{pmatrix} \]

the determinant is calculated using the formula:

\[ \text{det}(A) = ad - bc \]

Here, \(a\) and \(d\) are the elements on the main diagonal (from the top left to the bottom right), while \(b\) and \(c\) are the elements on the other diagonal (from the top right to the bottom left). The process involves multiplying the elements of each diagonal and then subtracting the product of the second diagonal from the product of the first.

For example, consider the matrix:

\[ \begin{pmatrix} 3 & 2 \\ 5 & 4 \end{pmatrix} \]

To find the determinant, we calculate:

\[ \text{det}(A) = (3 \times 4) - (2 \times 5) = 12 - 10 = 2 \]

This shows that the determinant of this matrix is 2.

Another example involves the matrix:

\[ \begin{pmatrix} 8 & 4 \\ 5 & 0 \end{pmatrix} \]

Applying the determinant formula gives:

\[ \text{det}(A) = (8 \times 0) - (4 \times 5) = 0 - 20 = -20 \]

Thus, the determinant of this matrix is -20.

When working with matrices that include negative numbers, such as:

\[ \begin{pmatrix} -3 & -7 \\ -2 & 1 \end{pmatrix} \]

the calculation proceeds similarly:

\[ \text{det}(B) = (-3 \times 1) - (-7 \times -2) = -3 - 14 = -17 \]

In this case, the determinant is -17. Understanding these calculations is vital for further applications in linear algebra, including finding inverses and solving linear systems.