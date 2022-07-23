The unit circle is a fundamental concept in trigonometry, where each angle corresponds to a specific point defined by coordinates (x, y) on the circle. The relationship between angles and these coordinates is established through trigonometric functions: sine, cosine, and tangent. These functions can be understood in the context of right triangles formed by the radius of the unit circle, which has a length of 1.

For any angle θ, the sine function is defined as the y-coordinate of the corresponding point on the unit circle, while the cosine function is defined as the x-coordinate. This means that for an angle of 53 degrees, if the coordinates are (3/5, 4/5), then:

\[\sin(53^\circ) = \frac{4}{5}\]

\[\cos(53^\circ) = \frac{3}{5}\]

To remember this relationship, one can note that cosine (c) comes before sine (s) alphabetically, aligning with the x and y values respectively. The tangent function, which is the ratio of sine to cosine, can be calculated as:

\[\tan(θ) = \frac{\sin(θ)}{\cos(θ)} = \frac{y}{x}\]

For example, at 0 degrees, the coordinates are (1, 0), leading to:

\[\sin(0^\circ) = 0\]

\[\cos(0^\circ) = 1\]

\[\tan(0^\circ) = \frac{0}{1} = 0\]

At 90 degrees, the coordinates are (0, 1), resulting in an undefined tangent since division by zero occurs:

\[\tan(90^\circ) = \frac{1}{0} \text{ (undefined)}\]

For angles in the third quadrant, such as 217 degrees, the coordinates are negative, reflecting the negative values of sine and cosine:

\[\sin(217^\circ) = -\frac{3}{5}\]

\[\cos(217^\circ) = -\frac{4}{5}\]

\[\tan(217^\circ) = \frac{-\frac{3}{5}}{-\frac{4}{5}} = \frac{3}{4}\]

In the first quadrant, for an angle of 60 degrees, the coordinates are (1/2, √3/2), leading to:

\[\sin(60^\circ) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\]

\[\cos(60^\circ) = \frac{1}{2}\]

\[\tan(60^\circ) = \frac{\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}{\frac{1}{2}} = \sqrt{3}\]

Understanding these relationships allows for easier calculations of trigonometric values using the unit circle, reinforcing the connection between angles and their corresponding coordinates.