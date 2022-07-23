In the study of trigonometric functions, understanding cofunction identities and complementary angles is essential. Complementary angles are defined as two angles that sum to 90 degrees. In the context of a right triangle, the two non-right angles are always complementary, as one angle is fixed at 90 degrees, making the sum of the other two angles equal to 90 degrees.

The complementary angle theorem states that the cofunctions of complementary angles are equal. This means that for any angle \( \theta \), the sine of that angle is equal to the cosine of its complementary angle, which can be expressed mathematically as:

\( \sin(\theta) = \cos(90^\circ - \theta) \)

For example, if \( \theta = 53^\circ \), then:

\( \sin(53^\circ) = \cos(37^\circ) \

Similarly, other pairs of cofunctions include:

Secant and cosecant: \( \sec(\theta) = \csc(90^\circ - \theta) \)

Tangent and cotangent: \( \tan(\theta) = \cot(90^\circ - \theta) \)

To find the cofunction for a given angle, subtract the angle from 90 degrees. For instance, to find the cofunction for \( \sin(30^\circ) \), calculate:

\( \cos(90^\circ - 30^\circ) = \cos(60^\circ) \)

For angles expressed in radians, the same principle applies, but the complementary angle is calculated using \( \frac{\pi}{2} \). For example, if you need to find the cofunction for \( \cos\left(\frac{5\pi}{18}\right) \), you would compute:

\( \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{2} - \frac{5\pi}{18}\right) \)

To perform this calculation, convert \( \frac{\pi}{2} \) to a fraction with a common denominator:

\( \frac{\pi}{2} = \frac{9\pi}{18} \)

Then, subtract:

\( \sin\left(\frac{9\pi}{18} - \frac{5\pi}{18}\right) = \sin\left(\frac{4\pi}{18}\right) = \sin\left(\frac{2\pi}{9}\right) \)

Understanding these relationships between trigonometric functions and their cofunctions is crucial for solving various problems in trigonometry, particularly those involving right triangles and angle measures.