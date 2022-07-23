In the study of parametric equations, the process of eliminating the parameter is essential for converting parametric forms into rectangular equations, which only involve the variables x and y. This transformation allows for a clearer understanding of the relationship between the two variables. To eliminate the parameter, one typically solves one of the parametric equations for the parameter (often denoted as t) and substitutes this expression into the other equation.

For instance, consider the parametric equations given by \( x(t) = \sqrt{t} \) and \( y(t) = t - 3 \). To eliminate the parameter, we can first express t in terms of x. By squaring both sides of the equation for x, we find that \( t = x^2 \). We can then substitute this expression for t into the equation for y:

\[ y = t - 3 = x^2 - 3 \]

This results in the rectangular equation \( y = x^2 - 3 \), which is a parabola. The shape of the graph reflects this relationship, demonstrating that the parametric equations describe a portion of the parabola defined by the rectangular equation.

It is important to note that the range of t values can affect the portion of the graph that is represented. In this example, since t is restricted to positive values, the resulting graph only depicts the right half of the parabola. Understanding these restrictions is crucial, as they determine the specific segment of the graph that corresponds to the parametric equations.

In summary, eliminating the parameter in parametric equations involves substituting expressions derived from one equation into another, leading to a rectangular equation that can often reveal familiar shapes, such as parabolas. This process not only simplifies the analysis of the relationship between x and y but also enhances the ability to graph these relationships accurately.