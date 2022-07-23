In the process of converting a rectangular equation into parametric equations, the first step involves selecting a suitable expression for the parameter \( t \). This expression can be based on either \( x \) or \( y \). A common approach is to set \( t \) equal to \( x \) or a simple transformation of \( x \), such as \( t = x + 1 \). This choice allows for straightforward calculations, as it simplifies the relationship between the variables.

Once \( t \) is defined, the next step is to express \( x \) in terms of \( t \). For instance, if \( t = x + 1 \), then rearranging gives \( x(t) = t - 1 \). This expression can then be substituted back into the original equation to find \( y(t) \). For example, if the original equation is \( y = 2x + 5 \), substituting \( x(t) \) yields \( y(t) = 2(t - 1) + 5 \), which simplifies to \( y(t) = 2t + 3 \).

Alternatively, if the equation is more complex, such as \( y = (x + 2)^2 - 3 \), a different choice for \( t \) might be necessary. Here, setting \( t = x + 2 \) allows for \( x(t) = t - 2 \). Substituting this into the equation results in \( y(t) = (t - 2)^2 - 3 \), which can be simplified to yield \( y(t) = t^2 - 3 \).

It is crucial to avoid domain restrictions when selecting \( t \). For example, using even powers of \( x \) or functions like square roots can lead to complications, as they may restrict the values \( t \) can take. Instead, opting for odd powers or linear transformations of \( x \) ensures that \( t \) can take on any real number, thus avoiding potential issues with imaginary numbers.

Finally, a useful verification step is to eliminate the parameter \( t \) from the resulting parametric equations to check if the original rectangular equation is recovered. This confirms that the chosen parametric equations accurately represent the same relationship between \( x \) and \( y \).