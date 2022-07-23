Multiplying polynomials, particularly binomials, can be efficiently accomplished using the FOIL method, which stands for First, Outer, Inner, and Last. This technique is essential for simplifying expressions that involve two-term polynomials.

To begin, identify the two binomials you want to multiply. For example, consider the binomials \( (x + 2) \) and \( (x + 3) \). The FOIL method guides you through the multiplication process:

First: Multiply the first terms of each binomial. In this case, \( x \) and \( x \) yield \( x^2 \).

Multiply the first terms of each binomial. In this case, \( x \) and \( x \) yield \( x^2 \). Outer: Multiply the outer terms, which are \( x \) and \( 3 \), resulting in \( 3x \).

Multiply the outer terms, which are \( x \) and \( 3 \), resulting in \( 3x \). Inner: Multiply the inner terms, \( 2 \) and \( x \), giving \( 2x \).

Multiply the inner terms, \( 2 \) and \( x \), giving \( 2x \). Last: Finally, multiply the last terms, \( 2 \) and \( 3 \), which results in \( 6 \).

After applying the FOIL method, you combine all the results: \( x^2 + 3x + 2x + 6 \). The next step is to simplify the expression by combining like terms. Here, \( 3x \) and \( 2x \) combine to form \( 5x \). Thus, the final simplified expression is:

\[ x^2 + 5x + 6 \]

This process illustrates how to multiply and simplify binomials effectively. Mastering the FOIL method is crucial for tackling more complex polynomial multiplication in future mathematical endeavors.