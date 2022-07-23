In geometry, understanding the concepts of complementary and supplementary angles is essential for working with angles and triangles. Complementary angles are defined as two angles that add up to 90 degrees, while supplementary angles are those that sum to 180 degrees. These terms serve as shorthand for these specific angle relationships.

To find the complement of a given angle, you can use the equation:

θ 1 + θ 2 = 90°

For example, if you have an angle of 30 degrees, the complement can be calculated as:

90° - 30° = 60°

This means that the complement of 30 degrees is 60 degrees. Similarly, for supplementary angles, the equation is:

θ 1 + θ 2 = 180°

Using the same angle of 30 degrees, the supplement is found by:

180° - 30° = 150°

Thus, the angles 30 degrees and 150 degrees are supplementary.

A helpful mnemonic to remember these concepts is that complementary angles form corners (both start with 'C'), while supplementary angles form straight lines (both start with 'S').

When working with angles greater than 90 degrees, such as 100 degrees, it’s important to note that a complementary angle does not exist because you would need to add a negative angle to reach 90 degrees. However, you can still find the supplement:

180° - 100° = 80°

In this case, the angle of 100 degrees has no complement but does have a supplement of 80 degrees.

Overall, mastering these concepts allows for a deeper understanding of angle relationships in various geometric contexts.