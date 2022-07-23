Understanding the classification of trigonometric functions as even or odd is essential for simplifying expressions and solving problems effectively. An even function, such as cosine, satisfies the property that f(-x) = f(x). This means that the graph of an even function is symmetric about the y-axis. For example, the cosine function evaluated at \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) yields 0, and similarly, f(-x) = -f(x). This indicates that the graph of an odd function is symmetric about the origin. For instance, evaluating sine at \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) gives 1, while cos(-\(\theta\)) = cos(\(\theta\)), while the sine and tangent of a negative angle can be expressed as sin(-\(\theta\)) = -sin(\(\theta\)) and tan(-\(\theta\)) = -tan(\(\theta\)), respectively. These identities simplify calculations significantly.
For instance, to evaluate cos(-\(\frac{\pi}{4}\)), we can use the even identity to find that it equals cos(\(\frac{\pi}{4}\)), which is csc(-\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)), we can rewrite it as 1/sin(-\(\frac{\pi}{6}\)), leading to