Understanding even and odd identities is crucial for simplifying trigonometric expressions, especially when dealing with negative arguments. These identities allow us to rewrite expressions in a more manageable form, often eliminating negative angles entirely.

For instance, consider the expression involving the negative tangent of negative theta, expressed as -tan(-\(\theta\)). According to the even-odd identity for tangent, we know that tan(-\(\theta\)) = -tan(\(\theta\)). By substituting this identity into our expression, we have:

-tan(-\(\theta\)) = -(-tan(\(\theta\))) = tan(\(\theta\)).

This simplification shows that two negatives result in a positive, allowing us to express the original function without any negative arguments.

Next, let’s examine the expression sin(-\(\theta\)) / cos(-\(\theta\)). Here, we apply the even-odd identities for sine and cosine. We know that:

sin(-\(\theta\)) = -sin(\(\theta\))

cos(-\(\theta\)) = cos(\(\theta\))

Substituting these identities into our expression gives:

sin(-\(\theta\)) / cos(-\(\theta\)) = -sin(\(\theta\)) / cos(\(\theta\)).

Recognizing that sin(\(\theta\)) / cos(\(\theta\)) is equivalent to tan(\(\theta\)), we can further simplify this to:

-tan(\(\theta\)).

Both methods of simplification lead to the same result, demonstrating that there are often multiple approaches to arrive at the correct answer. Mastering these identities not only aids in simplifying expressions but also enhances overall understanding of trigonometric functions.