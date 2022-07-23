The quadratic formula is a powerful tool for solving any quadratic equation, which is typically expressed in the standard form \( ax^2 + bx + c = 0 \). The formula is given by:

\( x = \frac{-b \pm \sqrt{b^2 - 4ac}}{2a} \)

To effectively use the quadratic formula, it is essential to identify the coefficients \( a \), \( b \), and \( c \) from the equation. The term \( b^2 - 4ac \) is known as the discriminant, and it helps determine the nature of the roots. If the discriminant is positive, there are two distinct real roots; if it is zero, there is one real root (a repeated root); and if it is negative, the roots are complex.

For example, consider the equation \( x^2 + 2x - 3 = 0 \). Here, \( a = 1 \), \( b = 2 \), and \( c = -3 \). Plugging these values into the quadratic formula yields:

\( x = \frac{-2 \pm \sqrt{2^2 - 4 \cdot 1 \cdot (-3)}}{2 \cdot 1} \)

Calculating the discriminant gives \( 2^2 - 4 \cdot 1 \cdot (-3) = 4 + 12 = 16 \). Thus, the equation simplifies to:

\( x = \frac{-2 \pm 4}{2} \)

This results in two solutions: \( x = 1 \) and \( x = -3 \).

In another example, for the equation \( x^2 - 5x = -1 \), we first rearrange it to standard form, resulting in \( x^2 - 5x + 1 = 0 \). Here, \( a = 1 \), \( b = -5 \), and \( c = 1 \). Substituting these values into the quadratic formula gives:

\( x = \frac{-(-5) \pm \sqrt{(-5)^2 - 4 \cdot 1 \cdot 1}}{2 \cdot 1} \)

Calculating the discriminant yields \( 25 - 4 = 21 \), leading to:

\( x = \frac{5 \pm \sqrt{21}}{2} \)

This expression represents two solutions: \( x = \frac{5 + \sqrt{21}}{2} \) and \( x = \frac{5 - \sqrt{21}}{2} \).

In summary, the quadratic formula is a versatile method for solving quadratic equations, applicable regardless of whether the equation can be factored easily. Mastery of this formula, along with practice in identifying coefficients and simplifying expressions, will enhance your problem-solving skills in algebra.