In trigonometry, solving equations often involves understanding the unit circle and recognizing that certain trigonometric functions can yield multiple solutions. For instance, when given the equation sin(θ) = 1/2, it is essential to identify all angles within a specified interval, such as from 0 to 2π, where this condition holds true.

Starting with the unit circle, we find that θ = π/6 is one solution, as the sine of this angle equals 1/2. Additionally, in the second quadrant, θ = 5π/6 also satisfies the equation. Since sine values are negative in the third and fourth quadrants, these two angles represent all solutions within the interval of 0 to 2π.

However, to find all possible solutions without interval restrictions, we can extend our findings. For every complete rotation around the unit circle, which corresponds to adding 2πn (where n is any integer), we can generate additional solutions. For example, continuing from π/6 leads to 13π/6, and from 5π/6 leads to 17π/6. Thus, the general solution for sin(θ) = 1/2 can be expressed as:

θ = π/6 + 2πn and θ = 5π/6 + 2πn

Next, consider the equation cos(x) = -1. Here, we look for angles on the unit circle where the cosine value is -1. The only angle that satisfies this condition is x = π. To find all solutions, we again add 2πn to this angle, resulting in:

x = π + 2πn

By understanding how to navigate the unit circle and apply the concept of periodicity in trigonometric functions, we can effectively find all solutions to various trigonometric equations.