Understanding the powers of the imaginary unit \( i \) is essential in complex number calculations. The powers of \( i \) cycle through four distinct values: \( i \), \(-1\), \(-i\), and \(1\). This cyclical nature allows for efficient computation of higher powers without the need to manually count through each power.

To simplify calculations, we can express any power of \( i \) in terms of \( i^4 \), which equals \( 1 \). For instance, to evaluate \( i^{20} \), we can rewrite it as \( (i^4)^5 \). Since \( i^4 = 1 \), it follows that \( i^{20} = 1^5 = 1 \).

For powers that are not multiples of four, such as \( i^{22} \), we can still utilize the cyclical pattern. We start by determining how many complete sets of \( i^4 \) fit into the exponent. In this case, \( i^{22} \) can be expressed as \( (i^4)^5 \cdot i^2 \). Since \( i^2 = -1 \), we find that \( i^{22} = 1 \cdot (-1) = -1 \).

To further streamline the process, we can determine the remainder when the exponent is divided by \( 4 \). If the exponent is evenly divisible by \( 4 \), the result is \( 1 \). For example, \( i^{100} \) can be evaluated by checking if \( 100 \div 4 \) has a remainder. Since \( 100 \) is divisible by \( 4 \), \( i^{100} = 1 \).

For exponents that yield a remainder, we can find the equivalent power of \( i \) based on the remainder. For instance, when calculating \( i^{67} \), dividing \( 67 \) by \( 4 \) gives a quotient of \( 16 \) and a remainder of \( 3 \). Thus, \( i^{67} = i^3 \). Knowing that \( i^3 = -i \), we conclude that \( i^{67} = -i \).

In summary, to evaluate powers of \( i \), determine if the exponent is divisible by \( 4 \). If it is, the result is \( 1 \). If not, calculate the remainder and use it to find the corresponding power of \( i \) from the cycle: \( i^1 = i \), \( i^2 = -1 \), \( i^3 = -i \), and \( i^0 = 1 \). This method provides a quick and efficient way to handle complex exponentiation.