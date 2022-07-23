The imaginary unit \( i \) is defined as the square root of negative one, \( i = \sqrt{-1} \). When raising \( i \) to various powers, a pattern emerges that simplifies calculations significantly. Understanding the first few powers of \( i \) allows us to easily determine higher powers.
Starting with the basic powers:
- \( i^1 = i \)
- \( i^2 = i \cdot i = \sqrt{-1} \cdot \sqrt{-1} = -1 \)
- \( i^3 = i^2 \cdot i = -1 \cdot i = -i \)
- \( i^4 = i^2 \cdot i^2 = (-1) \cdot (-1) = 1 \)
Continuing this pattern, we can express higher powers of \( i \) in terms of these four results. For example:
- \( i^5 = i^4 \cdot i = 1 \cdot i = i \)
- \( i^6 = i^4 \cdot i^2 = 1 \cdot (-1) = -1 \)
- \( i^7 = i^4 \cdot i^3 = 1 \cdot (-i) = -i \)
- \( i^8 = i^4 \cdot i^4 = 1 \cdot 1 = 1 \)
This reveals a repeating cycle every four powers: \( i, -1, -i, 1 \). Therefore, any power of \( i \) can be simplified by finding the remainder when the exponent is divided by 4:
For any integer \( n \):
- If \( n \mod 4 = 0 \), then \( i^n = 1 \)
- If \( n \mod 4 = 1 \), then \( i^n = i \)
- If \( n \mod 4 = 2 \), then \( i^n = -1 \)
- If \( n \mod 4 = 3 \), then \( i^n = -i \)
This cyclical nature allows for quick calculations of any power of \( i \), making it a powerful tool in complex number arithmetic.