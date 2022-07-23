Understanding the conversion between polar and rectangular coordinates is essential in mathematics, particularly in trigonometry and geometry. Polar coordinates are expressed as \( (r, \theta) \), where \( r \) is the distance from the origin and \( \theta \) is the angle from the positive x-axis. To convert these coordinates into rectangular coordinates \( (x, y) \), we can utilize the relationships derived from right triangles.

For any point given in polar coordinates, the conversion formulas are:

\[ x = r \cdot \cos(\theta) \] \[ y = r \cdot \sin(\theta) \]

To illustrate this, consider the polar coordinate \( (5, \frac{\pi}{3}) \). Here, \( r = 5 \) and \( \theta = \frac{\pi}{3} \). By forming a right triangle, we can identify the hypotenuse as \( r \) and the angles as \( \theta \). Using the cosine and sine functions, we can find \( x \) and \( y \):

For \( x \):

\[ x = 5 \cdot \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{3}\right) = 5 \cdot \frac{1}{2} = \frac{5}{2} \]

For \( y \):

\[ y = 5 \cdot \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{3}\right) = 5 \cdot \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} = \frac{5\sqrt{3}}{2} \]

Thus, the rectangular coordinates corresponding to the polar point \( (5, \frac{\pi}{3}) \) are \( \left(\frac{5}{2}, \frac{5\sqrt{3}}{2}\right) \).

Next, consider the polar coordinate \( (-3, \frac{\pi}{6}) \). The negative \( r \) value indicates that we will move in the opposite direction of the angle. First, we plot the angle \( \frac{\pi}{6} \) and then move 3 units in the opposite direction. The conversion to rectangular coordinates follows the same formulas:

For \( x \):

\[ x = -3 \cdot \cos\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = -3 \cdot \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} = -\frac{3\sqrt{3}}{2} \]

For \( y \):

\[ y = -3 \cdot \sin\left(\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = -3 \cdot \frac{1}{2} = -\frac{3}{2} \]

Thus, the rectangular coordinates for \( (-3, \frac{\pi}{6}) \) are \( \left(-\frac{3\sqrt{3}}{2}, -\frac{3}{2}\right) \).

Lastly, when the polar coordinate is \( (0, -\frac{\pi}{6}) \), the \( r \) value of 0 indicates that the point is at the origin. Regardless of the angle, the rectangular coordinates will be:

\[ x = 0 \cdot \cos\left(-\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = 0 \]

\[ y = 0 \cdot \sin\left(-\frac{\pi}{6}\right) = 0 \]

Therefore, the rectangular coordinates are \( (0, 0) \), which corresponds to the origin in both coordinate systems.

In summary, converting between polar and rectangular coordinates involves using trigonometric functions to derive the \( x \) and \( y \) values based on the angle and radius. This skill is fundamental for graphing and understanding the relationships between different coordinate systems.