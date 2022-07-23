In mathematics, equations can involve one or more variables. Initially, you may have encountered simple equations with a single variable, such as \( x + 2 = 5 \). The goal in these cases is to isolate the variable to find its value, which can be visualized on a one-dimensional number line. For example, solving \( x + 2 = 5 \) leads to \( x = 3 \), represented as a single point on the number line.

As you progress, you'll encounter equations with two variables, commonly denoted as \( x \) and \( y \). An example of this is the equation \( x + y = 5 \). Unlike single-variable equations, where the solution is a specific number, two-variable equations yield multiple solutions. This is because both \( x \) and \( y \) can take on various values that satisfy the equation. For instance, if \( x = 1 \), then \( y \) must be \( 4 \) to satisfy \( x + y = 5 \). Similarly, if \( x = 2 \), then \( y \) would be \( 3 \), and if \( x = 5 \), \( y \) would be \( 0 \).

These solutions can be represented as ordered pairs, such as \( (1, 4) \), \( (2, 3) \), and \( (5, 0) \), which can be plotted on a two-dimensional coordinate plane. The collection of all such points forms a line, indicating that there are infinitely many solutions to the equation \( x + y = 5 \). Each point on this line represents a valid combination of \( x \) and \( y \) that satisfies the equation.

To determine if specific points satisfy the equation, substitute the \( x \) and \( y \) values into the equation. For example, to check if the point \( (3, 2) \) satisfies \( x + y = 5 \), substitute \( x = 3 \) and \( y = 2 \): \( 3 + 2 = 5 \), which is true. Thus, \( (3, 2) \) is a solution. Similarly, for \( (4, 1) \), substituting gives \( 4 + 1 = 5 \), confirming it as a solution. However, for \( (0, 0) \), substituting yields \( 0 + 0 = 0 \), which does not satisfy the equation. Lastly, for \( (-1, 3) \), substituting results in \( -1 + 3 = 2 \), also not satisfying the equation.

When plotting these points on the coordinate plane, those that satisfy the equation will lie on the line represented by \( x + y = 5 \), while those that do not will be located elsewhere. This distinction highlights the fundamental difference between equations with one variable, which yield a single solution, and those with two variables, which can produce a multitude of solutions represented graphically.