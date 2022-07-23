In algebra, simplifying expressions often involves combining like terms, but this isn't always possible, especially when dealing with more complex expressions that include exponents. When faced with such expressions, it's essential to apply specific rules to simplify them effectively.

One fundamental rule is the base one rule, which states that any number raised to the power of zero equals one. For example, \(1^n = 1\) for any integer \(n\). This rule is straightforward and serves as a foundation for understanding exponentiation.

Next, consider the behavior of negative numbers when raised to even and odd powers. When a negative number is raised to an even power, such as \((-3)^2\), the result is positive because the negative signs cancel out. For instance, \((-3)^2 = 9\) and \((-3)^4 = 81\). Conversely, when a negative number is raised to an odd power, like \((-2)^3\), the result remains negative, yielding \((-2)^3 = -8\). Thus, the rule is: negative numbers raised to even powers yield positive results, while those raised to odd powers yield negative results.

When multiplying numbers with the same base, the product rule applies. This rule states that you add the exponents. For example, \(4^2 \times 4^1 = 4^{2+1} = 4^3\). This principle simplifies calculations significantly, especially with larger exponents, such as \(y^{30} \times y^{70} = y^{100}\).

In contrast, when dividing terms with the same base, the quotient rule comes into play, which involves subtracting the exponents. For instance, \(\frac{4^3}{4^1} = 4^{3-1} = 4^2\). It's crucial to remember that the order matters in subtraction, so always subtract the exponent of the denominator from that of the numerator.

To illustrate these rules, consider the expression \(\frac{-5^9}{-5^6}\). Using the quotient rule, this simplifies to \(-5^{9-6} = -5^3\), which evaluates to \(-125\). In another example, simplifying \(\frac{2x^4 \cdot 7x^2}{x^5}\) involves first multiplying the coefficients and adding the exponents of \(x\) in the numerator, resulting in \(14x^6\). Then, applying the quotient rule gives \(14x^{6-5} = 14x\).

Lastly, when multiplying multiple terms, such as \(6x^3 \cdot 4x^2 \cdot y^2 \cdot y^5\), you multiply the coefficients and add the exponents for like bases. This results in \(24x^{3+2}y^{2+5} = 24x^5y^7\).

Understanding and applying these exponent rules is crucial for simplifying algebraic expressions efficiently, allowing for clearer problem-solving and analysis in mathematics.