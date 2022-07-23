When working with exponential functions, evaluating the function for a specific value of \( x \) is straightforward; however, when the function is set equal to a value, the goal shifts to finding the value of \( x \) that satisfies the equation. Fortunately, this process can be simplified by rewriting both sides of the equation to have the same base, allowing us to solve it as a basic linear equation.

For example, consider the equation \( 16 = 2^x \). To solve for \( x \), we first express both sides with the same base. We know that \( 16 \) can be rewritten as \( 2^4 \). Thus, the equation becomes \( 2^4 = 2^x \). Since the bases are the same, we can set the exponents equal to each other, leading to \( 4 = x \). Therefore, the solution is \( x = 4 \).

In another example, we have \( 64 = 2^x \). To rewrite \( 64 \) in terms of base \( 2 \), we can express it as \( 8^2 \) and recognize that \( 8 = 2^3 \). Thus, \( 64 = (2^3)^2 = 2^6 \). Now, we have \( 2^6 = 2^x \), allowing us to set the exponents equal: \( 6 = x \). Hence, \( x = 6 \).

Next, consider the equation \( 5^{x+1} = \sqrt{5} \). The square root can be rewritten as an exponent: \( \sqrt{5} = 5^{1/2} \). This gives us \( 5^{x+1} = 5^{1/2} \). With the same base, we equate the exponents: \( x + 1 = \frac{1}{2} \). Solving for \( x \) yields \( x = \frac{1}{2} - 1 = -\frac{1}{2} \).

Lastly, consider \( 27 = 9^x \). Since \( 9 \) can be expressed as \( 3^2 \), we rewrite the equation as \( 27 = (3^2)^x = 3^{2x} \). Knowing that \( 27 = 3^3 \), we can set the bases equal: \( 3^3 = 3^{2x} \). This leads to \( 3 = 2x \). Dividing both sides by \( 2 \) gives \( x = \frac{3}{2} \).

In summary, solving exponential equations often involves rewriting the expressions to have the same base, allowing for straightforward comparison of exponents. This method simplifies the process and reinforces the understanding of exponential relationships.