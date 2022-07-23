Understanding composite trigonometric functions is essential for evaluating expressions involving inverse trigonometric functions. When tasked with finding the sine of the inverse cosine of \( \frac{1}{2} \), we can simplify the process by breaking it down into manageable parts. The first step is to evaluate the inside function, which in this case is the inverse cosine of \( \frac{1}{2} \). This can be interpreted as determining the angle whose cosine value is \( \frac{1}{2} \). Referring to the unit circle, we find that the angle corresponding to this cosine value is \( \frac{\pi}{3} \).

Next, we proceed to the outside function, which is the sine of \( \frac{\pi}{3} \). Again, using the unit circle, we see that the sine of \( \frac{\pi}{3} \) is \( \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \). Therefore, the overall expression evaluates to:

\[ \sin(\cos^{-1}(\frac{1}{2})) = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \]

In another example, we consider the cosine of the inverse tangent of \( 0 \). Here, we first evaluate the inside function, the inverse tangent of \( 0 \), which asks for the angle whose tangent is \( 0 \). The angle \( 0 \) satisfies this condition, and since it falls within the defined interval for the inverse tangent (from \( -\frac{\pi}{2} \) to \( \frac{\pi}{2} \)), we can proceed. The cosine of \( 0 \) is \( 1 \), leading to the conclusion that:

\[ \cos(\tan^{-1}(0)) = 1 \]

Lastly, we explore the inverse cosine of the sine of \( \frac{\pi}{3} \). We start with the inside function, which is the sine of \( \frac{\pi}{3} \). From the unit circle, we know that this sine value is \( \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \). Now, we need to find the angle whose cosine is \( \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \). The relevant angle within the interval for the inverse cosine (from \( 0 \) to \( \pi \)) is \( \frac{\pi}{6} \). Thus, we conclude that:

\[ \cos^{-1}(\sin(\frac{\pi}{3})) = \frac{\pi}{6} \]

By systematically evaluating composite trigonometric functions, we can simplify complex expressions into straightforward calculations, enhancing our understanding of trigonometric relationships and their applications.