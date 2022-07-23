In trigonometry, sum and difference identities are essential tools for simplifying expressions involving multiple angles. These identities allow us to break down complex trigonometric functions into simpler components, making it easier to evaluate them without a calculator, even for angles not found on the unit circle.

For instance, consider the expression \(\sin\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{2}\) + \(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) . To simplify this, we can apply the sum identity for sine, which states:

\(\sin\)(a + b) = \(\sin\)(a) \(\cos\)(b) + \(\cos\)(a) \(\sin\)(b) .

In our case, let a = \(\frac{\pi}{2}\) and b = \(\frac{\pi}{6}\) . Substituting these values into the identity gives:

\(\sin\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{2}\]\right\)) \(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) + \(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{2}\]\right\)) \(\sin\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) .

From the unit circle, we know that \(\sin\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{2}\]\right\)) = 1 and \(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{2}\]\right\)) = 0 . Thus, the expression simplifies to:

1 \(\cdot\) \(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) + 0 \(\cdot\) \(\sin\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) = \(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) .

Since \(\cos\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) = \(\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{2} , we find that:

\(\sin\[\left\)(\(\frac{\pi}{2}\) + \(\frac{\pi}{6}\]\right\)) = \(\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{2} .

Similarly, the sine difference identity is given by:

\(\sin\)(a - b) = \(\sin\)(a) \(\cos\)(b) - \(\cos\)(a) \(\sin\)(b) .

For cosine, the sum and difference identities are:

\(\cos\)(a + b) = \(\cos\)(a) \(\cos\)(b) - \(\sin\)(a) \(\sin\)(b)

and

\(\cos\)(a - b) = \(\cos\)(a) \(\cos\)(b) + \(\sin\)(a) \(\sin\)(b) .

These identities are particularly useful when dealing with angles that are multiples of 15 degrees or \(\frac{\pi}{12}\) radians. For example, to find \(\cos\)(15^\(\circ\)) , we can express it as \(\cos\)(45^\(\circ\) - 30^\(\circ\)) . Using the cosine difference identity, we have:

\(\cos\)(45^\(\circ\) - 30^\(\circ\)) = \(\cos\)(45^\(\circ\)) \(\cos\)(30^\(\circ\)) + \(\sin\)(45^\(\circ\)) \(\sin\)(30^\(\circ\)).

Substituting known values from the unit circle, we find:

\(\cos\)(45^\(\circ\)) = \(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{2}, \(\quad\) \(\cos\)(30^\(\circ\)) = \(\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{2}, \(\quad\) \(\sin\)(45^\(\circ\)) = \(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{2}, \(\quad\) \(\sin\)(30^\(\circ\)) = \(\frac{1}{2}\).

Thus, the expression becomes:

\(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{2} \(\cdot\) \(\frac{\sqrt{3}\)}{2} + \(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{2} \(\cdot\) \(\frac{1}{2}\) = \(\frac{\sqrt{6}\)}{4} + \(\frac{\sqrt{2}\)}{4} = \(\frac{\sqrt{6}\) + \(\sqrt{2}\)}{4}.

By mastering these sum and difference identities, students can confidently tackle a wide range of trigonometric problems, simplifying complex expressions and finding exact values for angles that are not directly on the unit circle.