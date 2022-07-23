Complex numbers can be expressed in polar form, which is particularly useful for performing operations like multiplication and exponentiation. When multiplying complex numbers in polar form, the process involves taking the product of their magnitudes (r values) and adding their angles. However, a more efficient method for raising complex numbers to a power is through de Moivre's theorem.

According to de Moivre's theorem, to raise a complex number in polar form to a power \( n \), you follow these steps: take the magnitude \( r \) and raise it to the power \( n \), and then multiply the angle \( \theta \) by \( n \). This can be expressed mathematically as:

\[ (r \text{ cis } \theta)^n = r^n \text{ cis } (n \theta) \]

Here, "cis" is shorthand for \( \cos \theta + i \sin \theta \). For example, if you have a complex number represented as \( 3 \text{ cis } 15^\circ \) and you want to square it, you would calculate:

\[ 3^2 \text{ cis } (2 \times 15^\circ) = 9 \text{ cis } 30^\circ \]

This method not only simplifies calculations but also provides a quick way to find results without tedious multiplication. In another example, if you have a complex number \( 4 \text{ cis } \frac{\pi}{6} \) and you want to raise it to the third power, you would compute:

\[ 4^3 \text{ cis } (3 \times \frac{\pi}{6}) = 64 \text{ cis } \frac{\pi}{2} \]

In this case, \( 4^3 \) equals 64, and \( 3 \times \frac{\pi}{6} \) simplifies to \( \frac{\pi}{2} \). This demonstrates how de Moivre's theorem can significantly streamline the process of working with complex numbers, especially when dealing with higher powers.

Understanding and applying de Moivre's theorem is essential for efficiently solving problems involving complex numbers in polar form, making it a valuable tool in both theoretical and practical applications.