Graphing two-dimensional inequalities involves a few straightforward steps that build on the concepts of one-dimensional inequalities. When dealing with inequalities like \( x \geq 1 \), the first step is to graph the corresponding line, which in this case is a vertical line at \( x = 1 \). This line divides the plane into two regions. To determine which side to shade, you need to identify the points that satisfy the inequality. For \( x \geq 1 \), you would shade the region to the right of the line, as all points in that area have x-coordinates greater than or equal to 1.

When graphing inequalities involving both x and y, such as \( y < x \), you start by graphing the line \( y = x \). Since the inequality is strict (less than), you would use a dashed line to indicate that points on the line are not included in the solution set. The next step is to determine which side of the line to shade. This can be done by testing a point not on the line, such as \( (0, 0) \). If you substitute these coordinates into the inequality and find a true statement, you shade the side of the line that includes that point. If the statement is false, you shade the opposite side.

For more complex inequalities like \( y > 2x - 4 \), the process is similar. First, graph the line \( y = 2x - 4 \) using a dashed line since the inequality is strict. Next, test a point, such as \( (0, 1) \). Substituting these values into the inequality shows that \( 1 > 2(0) - 4 \) simplifies to \( 1 > -4 \), which is true. Therefore, you would shade the region above the line, indicating that all points in that area satisfy the inequality.

In summary, when graphing linear inequalities, always start by graphing the corresponding line, determine whether to use a solid or dashed line based on the inequality symbol, and then test a point to decide which side of the line to shade. If the inequality can be rearranged into slope-intercept form \( y = mx + b \), you can quickly identify that for \( y > mx + b \), you shade above the line, and for \( y < mx + b \), you shade below the line. This method provides a clear visual representation of the solution set for the inequality.