Completing the square is a powerful technique used to solve quadratic equations that cannot be easily factored. This method transforms a quadratic equation into the form \(x + a\)^2 = c, allowing the use of the square root property to find solutions. To illustrate this process, consider the equation \(x^2 + 6x = -7\).

First, ensure the equation is in the standard form \(x^2 + bx = c\), where the leading coefficient is 1 and the constant is isolated on one side. In this case, the leading coefficient is already 1, and we can move the constant to the right side by adding 7 to both sides, resulting in \(x^2 + 6x = -7\).

The next step involves adding \((\frac{b}{2})^2\) to both sides. Here, \(b\) is 6, so \(\frac{6}{2} = 3\) and squaring it gives us 9. Adding 9 to both sides yields:

\(x^2 + 6x + 9 = -7 + 9\)

which simplifies to:

\(x^2 + 6x + 9 = 2\)

Now, the left side can be factored as \((x + 3)^2\), leading to the equation:

\((x + 3)^2 = 2\)

With the equation in the desired form, we can apply the square root property. Taking the square root of both sides gives:

\(x + 3 = \pm \sqrt{2}\)

To isolate \(x\), subtract 3 from both sides:

\(x = -3 \pm \sqrt{2}\)

This results in two solutions: \(x = -3 + \sqrt{2}\) and \(x = -3 - \sqrt{2}\).

To further solidify understanding, let’s apply the same method to another example: \(x^2 + 8x + 1 = 0\). Start by rearranging it to the form \(x^2 + bx = c\) by moving the constant to the right side:

\(x^2 + 8x = -1\)

Next, calculate \((\frac{b}{2})^2\) where \(b = 8\). Thus, \(\frac{8}{2} = 4\) and squaring it gives 16. Add 16 to both sides:

\(x^2 + 8x + 16 = -1 + 16\)

which simplifies to:

\(x^2 + 8x + 16 = 15\)

Now, factor the left side as \((x + 4)^2\), resulting in:

\((x + 4)^2 = 15\)

Applying the square root property, we have:

\(x + 4 = \pm \sqrt{15}\)

Isolating \(x\) gives:

\(x = -4 \pm \sqrt{15}\)

Thus, the solutions are \(x = -4 + \sqrt{15}\) and \(x = -4 - \sqrt{15}\). Completing the square is a reliable method for solving quadratic equations, especially when factoring is not straightforward.