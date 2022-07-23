Rational functions are formed by taking a polynomial in the numerator and another polynomial in the denominator, expressed as p(x) / q(x). Understanding rational functions builds on prior knowledge of polynomial functions and rational equations. A key aspect of working with these functions is recognizing that the denominator cannot equal zero, as this would make the function undefined. This restriction leads to the concept of domain restrictions, which define the set of allowable values for x.

To determine the domain of a rational function, one must set the denominator equal to zero and solve for x. For example, for the function f(x) = 3 / (3x - 12), setting the denominator to zero gives:

3x - 12 = 0

Solving this yields x = -4, indicating that the domain is all real numbers except x = -4.

In another example, for f(x) = (x + 5) / (x² - 25), setting the denominator to zero results in:

x² - 25 = 0

Factoring gives (x - 5)(x + 5) = 0, leading to restrictions of x = 5 and x = -5. Thus, the domain is all real numbers except x = 5 and x = -5.

Another important skill when working with rational functions is simplifying them to their lowest terms. This involves factoring both the numerator and the denominator and canceling any common factors. For instance, in the function 3 / (3x + 12), factoring the denominator gives:

3 / (3(x + 4))

Canceling the common factor of 3 results in the simplified function 1 / (x + 4).

In the case of (x + 5) / (x² - 25), factoring the denominator as (x + 5)(x - 5) allows for cancellation of the common factor (x + 5), simplifying to 1 / (x - 5). However, it is crucial to find the domain before simplifying, as simplification may obscure additional restrictions. In this example, the domain restriction of x = -5 would be lost if simplification occurred first.

In summary, mastering rational functions involves understanding domain restrictions, simplifying expressions, and recognizing the importance of maintaining all restrictions throughout the process. This foundational knowledge is essential for further exploration of rational functions and their applications.