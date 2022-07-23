When solving polynomial equations, such as \(x^3 = 216\), the goal is to isolate \(x\) by performing the reverse operation. In this case, taking the cube root of both sides yields \(x = \sqrt[3]{216}\). However, when the variable \(x\) is in the exponent, as in \(2^x = 8\), we need to determine how many times \(2\) must be multiplied by itself to equal \(8\). This leads us to the conclusion that \(x = 3\).

For more complex equations like \(2^x = 216\), instead of multiplying \(2\) repeatedly, we can utilize logarithms. The logarithm is the inverse operation of exponentiation. To isolate \(x\), we take the logarithm of both sides, specifically using the same base as the exponential. Thus, we write:

\( \log_2(2^x) = \log_2(216) \)

Since the logarithm and the exponential share the same base, they cancel out, resulting in:

\(x = \log_2(216)\)

This expression is in logarithmic form, which indicates the power to which the base \(2\) must be raised to yield \(216\). This logarithmic form is equivalent to the original exponential equation \(2^x = 216\).

To convert between exponential and logarithmic forms, always start with the base of the exponential. For example, converting \(3^x = 81\) to logarithmic form involves identifying the base \(3\) and writing:

\(x = \log_3(81)\)

Conversely, to convert from logarithmic to exponential form, such as \(x = \log_4(64)\), we start with the base \(4\) and express it as:

\(4^x = 64\)

Let’s practice this conversion process with a few examples. Starting with \(x = \log_5(800)\), we convert it to exponential form:

\(5^x = 800\)

For \( \log_2(16) = 4\), we convert it to exponential form as:

\(2^4 = 16\)

Lastly, for \(10^x = 4500\), the conversion to logarithmic form gives:

\(x = \log_{10}(4500)\)

Notably, logarithms with base \(10\) are referred to as common logarithms and can simply be written as \(\log(4500)\). This common log has a dedicated button on calculators, making it convenient for evaluation.

Understanding these conversions and the properties of logarithms is essential for solving equations involving exponents efficiently.