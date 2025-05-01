Algebra and Trigonometry
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Master Solving Systems of Equations - Matrices (Reduced Row-Echelon Form) with a bite sized video explanation from Callie Rethman
Write the system of equations represented by the augmented matrix shown.
Perform the indicated Row Operation.
SWAP R1↔R2R_1\(\leftrightarrow\) R_2
ADD R1+2⋅R3→R1R_1+2\(\cdot\) R_3\(\rightarrow\) R_1
Solve the system of equations by using row operations to write a matrix in REDUCED row-echelon form.
4x+2y+3z=64x+2y+3z=6
x+y+z=3x+y+z=3x+y+z=3
5x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=55x+y+2z=5