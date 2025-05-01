What is the positive value of P in the interval that will make the following statement true? Express the answer in four decimal places.
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sinθ=1312,cosθ=135,cotθ=125,secθ=513,cscθ=1213
sinθ=135,cosθ=1312,cotθ=125,secθ=1213,cscθ=513
sinθ=1312,cosθ=135,cotθ=−125,secθ=−513,cscθ=−1213
sinθ=135,cosθ=1312,cotθ=−125,secθ=−1213,cscθ=−513
What is the positive value of P in the interval that will make the following statement true? Express the answer in four decimal places.
cotP=5.2371.
What is the positive value of in the interval [0,2π) that will make the following statement true? Express the answer in four decimal places.
secD=3.2842
If , find the values of the five other trigonometric functions. Rationalize the denominators if necessary.
Given the right triangle below, use the sine function to write a trigonometric expression for the missing angle .
Given the right triangle below, use the cosine function to write a trigonometric expression for the missing angle .