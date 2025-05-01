Algebra and Trigonometry
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x=10x=10x=10
x=4x=4x=4
x=8x=8x=8
x=−1x=-1x=−1
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Solve the Equation.
3(2−5x)=4x+253\(\left\)(2-5x\(\right\))=4x+25
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
5x+17=8x+12−3(x+4)5x+17=8x+12-3\(\left\)(x+4\(\right\))
Solve the equation. Then state whether it is an identity, conditional, or inconsistent equation.
x4+16=x3\(\frac{x}{4}\)+\(\frac\)16=\(\frac{x}{3}\)
−2(5−3x)+x=7x−10-2\(\left\)(5-3x\(\right\))+x=7x-10