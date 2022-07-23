Table of contents
- 0. Review4h 36m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 26m
- 2. Graphs & Functions4h 0m
- 3. Polynomial and Rational Functions3h 18m
- 4. Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 5. Trigonometric Functions5h 25m
- Angles in Standard Position12m
- Coterminal Angles8m
- Complementary & Supplementary Angles10m
- Converting between Degrees & Radians8m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles45m
- Special Right Triangles30m
- Cofunctions of Complementary Angles26m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Defining the Unit Circle14m
- Trig Functions on the Unit Circle9m
- Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent11m
- Reference Angles38m
- Reciprocal Trig Functions on the Unit Circle6m
- Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions32m
- Phase Shifts14m
- Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions10m
- Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions21m
- 6. Analytic Trigonometry4h 15m
- 7. Applications of Trigonometry1h 38m
- 8. Polar Coordinates and Complex Numbers4h 20m
- Polar Coordinate System29m
- Convert Points Between Polar & Rectangular Coordinates26m
- Convert Equations Between Polar & Rectangular Forms29m
- Graphing Other Common Polar Equations39m
- Graphing Parametric Equations12m
- Eliminate the Parameter32m
- Writing Parametric Equations21m
- Graphing Complex Numbers6m
- Polar Form of Complex Numbers22m
- Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers14m
- Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)23m
- 9. Vectors2h 25m
- 10. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 11. Analytic Geometry2h 36m
- 12. Sequences, Series, and Induction1h 22m
- 13. Combinatorics and Probability1h 45m
6. Analytic Trigonometry
Sum and Difference Identities
Evaluating Sums and Differences Given Conditions Example 7
Callie Rethman
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