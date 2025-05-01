Phone numbers are 10 digits long. How many possible phone numbers are there if the 1st and 4th numbers can't be 0?
Table of contents
- 0. Review4h 36m
- 1. Equations & Inequalities3h 26m
- 2. Graphs & Functions4h 0m
- 3. Polynomial and Rational Functions3h 18m
- 4. Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions2h 28m
- 5. Trigonometric Functions5h 25m
- Angles in Standard Position12m
- Coterminal Angles8m
- Complementary & Supplementary Angles10m
- Converting between Degrees & Radians8m
- Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles45m
- Special Right Triangles30m
- Cofunctions of Complementary Angles26m
- Solving Right Triangles23m
- Defining the Unit Circle14m
- Trig Functions on the Unit Circle9m
- Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent11m
- Reference Angles38m
- Reciprocal Trig Functions on the Unit Circle6m
- Graphs of the Sine and Cosine Functions32m
- Phase Shifts14m
- Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions10m
- Graphs of Tangent and Cotangent Functions21m
- 6. Analytic Trigonometry4h 15m
- 7. Applications of Trigonometry1h 38m
- 8. Polar Coordinates and Complex Numbers4h 20m
- Polar Coordinate System29m
- Convert Points Between Polar & Rectangular Coordinates26m
- Convert Equations Between Polar & Rectangular Forms29m
- Graphing Other Common Polar Equations39m
- Graphing Parametric Equations12m
- Eliminate the Parameter32m
- Writing Parametric Equations21m
- Graphing Complex Numbers6m
- Polar Form of Complex Numbers22m
- Products and Quotients of Complex Numbers14m
- Powers of Complex Numbers (DeMoivre's Theorem)23m
- 9. Vectors2h 25m
- 10. Systems of Equations & Matrices4h 5m
- 11. Analytic Geometry2h 36m
- 12. Sequences, Series, and Induction1h 22m
- 13. Combinatorics and Probability1h 45m
13. Combinatorics and Probability
Combinatorics
Multiple Choice
You want to arrange the books on your bookshelf by color. How many different ways could you arrange 12 books if 4 of them have a blue cover, 3 are yellow, and 5 are white?
A
120
B
11,880
C
27,720
D
479,001,600
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