Diprotic Acid Titrations

so recall. We need 200 mL to get to our first equivalence point here, we're dealing with calculations before the equivalence point here we have the titillation of 100 mls of 1000.100 moller sulfurous acid with 75 mL of 750.50 molar potassium hydroxide. At this point before we've gotten to our first equivalence point, we'll have the production of a buffer and therefore we'll have to rely on the Henderson Hasselbach equation to find our ph Remember within this setup where we're dealing with our weak acid and our strong base our units will be either milly moles or moles. Remember moles is just leaders times molar itty and millie moles is milliliters times more clarity here. If we divide these mls by 1000 and then multiplied by the polarities will find the moles of each one. Hear from that. We input them into our chart As our initial values. Water we could ignore, we don't have any initial amount for by sulfide here. So it's zero initially. Now on the react inside the smaller moles will subtract from the larger moles. So we subtract .00375 moles from both the reactant. And remember the law of conservation of mass whatever we lose as reactant is really just getting changed or reformatted into product. So we have the gaining of the same amount of moles as products. At the end of this will have left weak acid and conjugate base, which is why we have a buffer here. Using the Henderson Hasselbach equation, we plug in P. H equals P. K. One because we're still dealing with the loss of the first acidic hydrogen from our di protic acid plus log of conjugate base over weak acid so that the negative log of 1.6 times 10 to the negative two Plus log of my conjugate base, which is .00375 moles of by Isil fight ion Divided by .00625 moles of sulfurous acid. Doing that would give me a ph of 1.57 realize that as we're adding more and more potassium hydroxide, we should see an increase in r P H. Now the jump in ph is not very large here because we have the production of a buffer. A buffers resist large changes in ph which is why we've only seen a small uptick in our ph at this point. Once we get to the first equivalence point, the buffer will be destroyed and we'll see a large increase in our ph So click on the next video and see what happens in terms of the first equivalence point And the calculations involved

Hide transcripts