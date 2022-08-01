Diprotic Acid Titrations

at the first equivalence point, we've now reached a portion of our tight rations where we'll have equal moles of our weak acid and strong base. So both of them because they're both the same amount of moles will completely neutralize one another. So at the end they're both will be zero. But remember that the law of conservation of mass, we really don't lose the weak acid, It gets reformatted to form this conjugate base. So at the end, this is how many moles we have of our conjugate base. Because of that, we can use this information to determine our ph what we first do is we have to figure out the formal concentration Of our conjugate base form. That would just be the initial concentration of our weak acid, which is .100 moller times the volume of the acid used, which is 100 mls over the volume of the solution, which is 100 mls plus 200 mls At the end. That gives me a formal concentration of .0333 molar. With that formal concentration, we now can plug it into this equation to figure out the concentration of H. Plus remember this is an equation that we've seen before when dealing with the intermediate form of a di protic acid. So, when we talked about dia product acids, we talked about finding the concentration of the intermediate form K. One is just the K. One for the dia protic acid, which is 1.6 times 10 to the negative two K. A two for sulfurous acid is 6.4 times 10 to the -8 K. W. is just our standard 1.0 times 10 to the -14. We plug all that information in to find the concentration of H plus which comes out to 2.63 times 10 to the negative five molar. Because you know the concentration of H plus, you know what the ph is because all you have to do is take the negative log of that number and you'd have your ph So here we have 4.58. As our ph up to the first equivalence point, notice that there's a jump in terms of the ph that's because once we've reached our first equivalence point, the buffer as we know it has been destroyed. So there's nothing preventing the jumping up of our ph. Now remember we're dealing with the dia protic acid. So we still have additional titrate in points. Within the whole process, we still have to work our way up to the second equivalence point and then the calculations after that second equivalence point. So we'll continue on with our journey in terms of the attrition of this dia protic acid

