Diprotic Acid Titrations

So at this point we've passed our first equivalence point. Now here we have the titillation of 100 mls of 1000.100 moller sulfurous acid with 250 mls of 2500.50 Mueller potassium hydroxide. Remember we only needed 200 mls of our strong base to get to the first equivalence point. We are 50 mls over that. So we've passed the first equivalence point. When it comes to your tie trend, you have to input the excess moles involved. So we're 50 mls over our 200 mls needed to get to the first equivalence point. So the excess volume is 50 mls and it'll still be of 500.50 moller K O H, dividing this by 1000. Then multiplying it by the polarity gave us these excess moles here of our strong base. Now, remember that's the technique we use in terms of figuring out the excess moles of our titrate, the strong species. Now, when it comes to this compound here, remember at our first equivalence point we had H two S. 03 reacting with K. O. H. To produce Are conjugate base. Remember at the equivalence point, all of this had been destroyed and all of this had been destroyed. So what we had left was just this, we had .0100 moles of it left those moles that we had left at the first equivalence point are the moles that we place here. So for the tightrope again, we look for the excess moles. And for the species it's reacting with, we use the moles that we would find at the first equivalence point. Then we're going to say here that this represents our new weak acid and this is the new conjugate base here. We have none of the conjugate base has been formed just yet. We're focusing on the reactant moles. The smaller mold will subtract from the larger moles. So that's why we're subtracting out .00-50 moles from both of these. At the end, we're still gonna have some weak acid left. And then remember, we're gonna form that same amount of moles here as products. So we're gonna have some conjugate base left. We've gone past the first equivalence point. So we're no longer talking about K. A. One. We're now talking about removing the second and last H plus ion to produce this conjugate base here because we're talking about removing the second H plus ion, we're now dealing with K A two. So, from this information, we can plug in myself out the image guys. So from this information we can plug in what we know. So we say ph here equals negative log of 6.4 times 10 to the negative eight plus. We're gonna do the log of the conjugate base Plus log of conjugate base zero 250 moles of the sulfide ion Divided by .00750 moles of our by sulfide ion. So remember we've gone past the first equivalence point. And now we're dealing with the dealing with our journey towards the second equivalence point. That's what we're dealing with K two. Now, when we punch these in, we get 6.72 as our ph So again continuing onward from where we first started with the titrate up to this point, you can see that the ph is continuously increasing and this is what's happening when we're adding strong base to our weak die product solution. Now that we've seen what's happening after the first equivalence point, click on the next video to see what happens when we reach the second equivalence point.

Hide transcripts