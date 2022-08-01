Diprotic Acid Titrations

So we've reached our second equivalence point, realize that we have the continuation of our reaction. So we have our by sulfide ion continuing to react with K. O. H. To get to the second equivalence point. And in this process we have the production of our sulfide ion plus water, water which we don't care about. So at the second equivalence point we're gonna have equal moles of both of these compounds. In the process they both get completely neutralized, so they're both gone. So what we have remaining is our sulfide ion, which represents our weak conjugate base. Now realize we're talking about removing the second age plus to produce this final conjugate base. And since we're talking about the second H plus, that means we're dealing with K two. Now here we're gonna find the formal concentration of our sulfide ion because it's what's left. So we have the initial concentration of our weak acid Which is .100 molder times the constant, the volume of our acid which is 100 mls divided by the volume of our solution, which is 100 mls for the acid plus 400 mls For our strong base here when we do this, that's gonna give me .0-0 moller as the formal concentration for my sulfide I on my weak conjugate base. Alright, so now that would go in here, since we're dealing with S. 032 minus. We can't use K two. We're gonna have to convert that into KB. So we have to recall from earlier sections that the relationship between K. A two and K. B. Is that K two times KB one equals kw Divide both sides here by K two and we'll have what KB one equals. So we have 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14 divided by K two. Which is 6.4 times 10 to the negative eight. Here, that would give me a KB one of 1.56 times 10 to the negative seven. So that would be the KB one that we use again. As always. We would also do the 5% approximation method. So we do the initial concentration divided by now our KB one and see if that gives us a ratio greater than 500. So our initial concentration is the formal concentration we discovered divided by the KB. One that we just calculated here, you would see that that gives us a value greater than 500 which would mean that we could ignore this minus X. Here we plug all that in and solve for X. Once you find X realize that that would represent O H minus concentration. So here that X would equal 5.59 times 10 to the negative five. When you take the negative log of it, you will find your P. O. H. That will come out to being 4.25. And then if you subtract it from 14, you'd have your ph which is 9.754 p So as we've been seeing the more strong base, we add, the higher the ph will get again, we've reached another equivalence point. So there should be another jump in our ph Remember the largest increases in ph happened around the equivalence point, the largest jump really happens around the first equivalence point and then around the second equivalence point. There's still another jump. It may not just, it may not be as large as the first equivalence point. So now that we've seen what happens at the second equivalence point, click on to the final video to see what happens after we've passed the second equivalence point within our titillation.

