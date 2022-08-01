Diprotic Acid Titrations

we finally reached the point where we are beyond the second equivalence point. So here we have the titrate, 10 of 100 mls of 1000.100 moller sulfurous acid with 420 ml of 4200.50 molar potassium hydroxide. Remember to reach the second equivalence point, we needed 400 mL of potassium hydroxide. Here we have 420 mls. So we have an excess of 20 mL of potassium hydroxide. So at this point we have still the reaction of our by sulfide plus K. O. H. To produce our sulfide ion. All of this has been destroyed because we've gone beyond the equivalence point. So we're gonna have an excess of our strong base and of course we'll have some conjugate base as well. But the strong base has a greater impact on the overall ph so we're going to focus on finding its excess. So here to find the concentration of the excess base, we say it's equal to the initial concentration of the strong base which is 0.0.50 moller times the volume of excess space. We all needed needed 400 mls to get the second equivalence point, we are 20 mls above that. So that's 20 mls over the total volume which is 100 mls plus 420 mls. So that gives me a concentration of .001923 moller. When you take the negative log of that, you'll get 2.72 as your P. O. H. And therefore when you subtracted from 14 ph will give you 11.28. So that will represent our final ph up to this point after the second equivalence point. So remember, with mono product acids, we have to follow steps along the way to determine where in our tray shin. Our reaction is occurring. The same thing can be applied for this dye protic acid, you just have to determine. Are you dealing with calculations before after or at the first equivalence point or second equivalence point that guides you? And the method needed to find your ph so hopefully you guys are able to follow along and make sure you go back if necessary to look at different portions of the tight rations of a dia protic acid.

