Diprotic Acid Titrations Calculations 1

So here we have to calculate the ph of 75 ml, of 750.10 moller phosphorous acid with 80 mls of 800.15 molar sodium hydroxide are added. Now we're told that the K one and K two are 5.0 times 10 to the negative two and 2.0 times 10 to the negative seven respectively. What we have to do is calculate what are equivalent volumes are. So, we're gonna say here are tight train is the sodium hydroxide. So, we're gonna have em acid times V acid equals m base times the equivalent volume of the strong base plug in what we know. So this is 0.10 moller Times 75 MLS Equals .15 Moller times the equivalent volume, Divide both sides by 0.15 Moller And we're gonna get our first equivalent volume as being 50 ml. And to get to our second equivalent volume, We would need 100 ml here. We have 80 mls being used. So that means we have passed the first equivalence point. And we haven't just we haven't quite reached the second equivalence point just yet. So, realize that we have our phosphorous acid here and we're talking about creating H two p. O three minus here. So that would involve my K. A. one. But remember we've gone beyond this point. So now we're talking about this particular one reacting with another mole of N. A. O. H. To produce HP oh 32 minus plus water. Yet again, We're dealing with K two. So it is the second equation in which we have to deal with finding the ph All right, so, we're gonna say here that we have a church to P. 03 minus plus an A. O. H. We're gonna produce H P. 032 minus plus water. We don't really care about the sodium. We're just gonna say that's a spectator ion. So we have initial change and final. Now at the first equivalence point, we would have had equal moles of my acid as well as my strong base. They would have totally destroyed each other. And what we would have had left at the first equivalence point is di hydrogen phosphate. So H two P. 03 minus. That's what we would have had. And it's moles. How do we determine its moles? Well, it's moles would be equal to the moles of our initial die protic acid. So divide this by 1000 and multiplied by the polarity. So the initial moles here will be 10000.75 moles. Now, we needed 50 mls of N A. O. H. To get to the first equivalence point here, we would have an excess of 30 mls left. Remember when we passed the first equivalence point we're looking for the excess moles remaining. So the excess volume is 30 MLS Of 0.15 Moller. So you would divide this by 1000 to get leaders and multiplied by the polarity. So we have 10000.45 moles of N. A. O. H excess this would be zero initially focus on the reactant. The smaller moles would subtract from the larger ones. So this would be .0030 moles. This would be zero. We would gain this number of moles. So we have now our new weak acid are new conjugate base amounts so we can deal with the Henderson hassle back. So because we're dealing with the second equipment well, since we're dealing with before the second equivalence point, that means we're dealing with PK two. So that would be negative log of K2 plus log of conjugate base over weak acid. So that would give me at the end a ph of 6.88. So again guys, it's important that we first are able to calculate the equivalent volumes for our titrate. Once we do that, we can tell exactly where we are within our given titrate in question. Once we know the location of our tight rations, we can employ either equations or set up some I. C. F. Chart in order to determine our concentration of H plus or oh H minus on our way to determining ph So just remember the fundamental steps needed. And you'll always be able to find your P. H. Or P O H.

Hide transcripts