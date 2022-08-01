Diprotic Acid Titrations Calculations 1

So here it states, calculate the ph of 100 mls of 1000.25 moller carbonic acid when 70 ml of 700.25 molar of sodium hydroxide are added here were given the K. One and K. Two of our diet protic acid. So with any type of tight rations, we need to first determine what the equivalent volume of our tie Trent will be. So we're gonna say our toy train is our strong base. So we're gonna say polarity of our acid times volume of our acid equals polarity of our base times the equivalent volume of our strong base plug in the values that we have. And then here we'll find out what our equivalents volume will be. So divide both sides. Now by .25 moller and we'll have our first equivalent volume is 100 mls. So we need 100 mls of RNA O. H. To get to the first equivalence point. Since we're dealing with the dia protic acid, we would need double that. To get to the second equivalence point. So 200 mls would be needed to get to the second equivalence point here, we're only dealing with 70 mls of N A. O. H. So we haven't reached our first equivalence point yet. So the calculations involved deal with getting before the equivalent the first equivalence point. And remember before the equivalence point is reached, we have to show the stark geometric relationship between our di protic acid and our strong base. So here we have our di protic acid plus an a O. H. Helps to produce sodium bicarbonate as our conjugate base plus water. We have our initial our change in our final amount When it comes to this. Tokyo metric relationship, our units can be either millie moles or moles. Here we ignore the water. We'll divide these mls by 1000 and multiply them by their molar itty to get our moles. So here we're gonna have 10000.0 to 50 moles. And here we're gonna have .0175 moles. And here this is zero Focus on the reactant, the smaller moles or subtract from the larger moles. So subtract .0175.0175. And then we're gonna add .0175 here. Bring down everything. So we have .0075 moles of my weak acid remaining. And we'll have .0175 moles of the conjugate base remaining again before we reach our first equivalence point or second equivalence point, we have the production of a buffer here. Since we're dealing with the first acidic hydrogen being removed to create this conjugate base, that means we're dealing with a K. A. One. So it would be PH equals PK. one plus log of my conjugate base over my weak acid. So that would be negative log of 4.3 times 10 to the negative seven Plus log of my conjugate base which is .0175 moles of sodium bicarbonate Divided by zero some 5 moles of carbonic acid. When we punch all that in, we'll get a ph of 6.73. So as always in our tight rations, even if it's with a dia protic acid, you should always determine what the equivalent volume of our tight trend is. First to see where within your titrate. In. Our calculations will take us. We know that it's occurring before the first equivalents point. So a buffer will be created. Therefore, we'll have to rely on the Henderson Hasselbach equation. Since we're dealing with the dye product acid, we must be aware that are we dealing with the first acidic hydrogen coming off and therefore use K one or are we talking about removing the second hydrogen and therefore K two will be needed? As long as you keep these things in mind, you'll be able to find the ph for the solution now that you've seen this example, move on to example two and see if you can find the ph for this next question. Once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

