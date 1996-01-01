Fractional Composition

with die products systems, we need to take into account that there are more forms that exist based on ph with a dia product system, we have our acidic form where we still possess both of our acidic hydrogen. Once we lose that first acidic hydrogen, we now have the intermediate form. Then finally we have our basic form with these different forms for our diabetic system. We have to take into account more than one K value. So remember we're losing the first acidic hydrogen means we're dealing with K. One, which then gives us this equilibrium expression we're arranging. It gives us our concentration of the intermediate form as the acid forum times K one divided by the concentration of H plus ions produced. When we lose that second acidic hydrogen, we have the formation of again additional H plus as well as the basic form here. Once we rearrange our first equilibrium expression, we can figure out what our concentration of a two minus is. Now remember H a minus. Our intermediate form equals this entire expression here. Which you can then substitute in for this H a minus here. So, by substituting in that portion, we get this with only one H plus getting multiplied by K. A two plus one H. Plus on the bottom, which is why this is squared here from that, we get our formal concentration as being equal to the concentration of our acid form times this large expression here. Now the fractions of the three major diabetic forms can be seen as we have our fraction of the acid form, the fraction of our intermediate form and the fraction of our basic form, each with their own equation. Now, if we take a look here on the left side, we can see how the fraction of each of the forms exists at any given ph. We can see here that this darker line here represents the acid form. This dotted form here represents the intermediate form and then this light line right here, gray line here represents the basic form. As the ph is increasing, we're going from left to right. And so the amount of the asset form is decreasing as well as the intermediate form and the basic form is increasing. We're gonna say here at this particular ph we have the intersection between the asset form and the intermediate form. So we say here, P. H equals P K. One at this intersection at that intersection. We can also say that the concentration of my asset form is equal to the concentration of my intermediate form. Then we have this intersection here at a higher ph At this point we'd say that ph is equal to P. K two. So at that point we'd say that the intermediate form concentration is equal to the basic form. So again, we can utilize this chart here to determine what the fraction of two forms are in terms of one another at any given ph So remember when it comes to die products systems, there are more intermediate forms involved, which leads to more complex equations to represent the fractions of each of those forms. And remember your fractional composition is all based on the ph. The higher the ph, the more the basic forms exist and predominate. And at lower ph is, the acid forms will predominate.

