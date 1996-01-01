Fractional Concentrations

So as we stated before in the past, when it comes to die protic systems we have three possible forms that are compound can take. We have the acidic form, We have the intermediate form after it's lost its first acidic hydrogen. Then we have the basic form here with these three different forms. We have the introduction of K. one and K two. When removing the first acidic hydrogen, we produce your hydro ni um ion plus some intermediate K one would be involved. Which would give us this expression of products. Overreacting by rearranging it. We'd be able to isolate the concentration of our intermediate as the concentration of your asset form. Times K one divided by H plus hear from the intermediate form we could lose our second acidic hydrogen to give us more hydro name, ion created Plus now the basic form of our compound by substituting in this expression for intermediate. We can get the concentration of our basic form as being H. Two a times K one times K two over H plus squared. Now our formal concentration comes about through the use of our mass balance here. We have our formal concentration equal to the concentration of my asset form, times the expression within here. Now remember the formal concentrations now of the three major dia product forms can be restructured as the following. We've seen the equations related to the fractions of the acid form. The intermediate form and the basic form. With the introduction of our formal concentration here, we'll be able to calculate the new concentrations of each one of these compounds by doing that We just have the insertion of the formal concentration into each one of these compounds. And remember all three forms, although different possess the same denominator on the bottom. Also recall that when we're taking a look at the fraction versus ph chart that this line here represents the amount of concentration of my acid form. This here represents the concentration of my intermediate form and then this one here represents the concentration of my basic form at this intersection we have P. H. Equal to P. K. One Because the concentration of H. two a would be equal to the concentration of H. A. -. And here at our second intersection we'd have ph equal to P. K. A. Two because the intermediate form would be equal to the basic form. This just shows us as the ph is increasing, going from left to right, the proportion of the conjugate base or the basic form is increasing. And remember even at high enough phs we're still gonna have some amount of our acidic form remaining. It'll just be a very very very small amount. The higher the ph gets. And remember all three forms exist in some proportion. The higher the ph gets. So we've seen these equations in terms of the fractions now we're introducing our formal concentrations to find our new conditional concentration of our asset form, our intermediate form and the basic form

